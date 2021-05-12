One Tank Trip: National Veterans Memorial and Museum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus opened in 2018 and pays tributes to all branches of military service.

The circular museum is set up to tell stories with the main floor composed of alcoves and video presentations.

“Each one has a theme. This is ‘A Nation Called’ and beyond that is ‘Why We Serve’ and beyond that is ‘Leaving Home,'” said Lt. General Mike Ferriter. “The neat part of the story telling here is when you open them up, you will a story from that individual. Tom Moe was a POW for six years.”

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

(FOX 8 photo)

Outside is a memorial grove with 43 elm trees and a reflecting pond.

Ferriter said he believes everyone should visit the museum, not just to learn about those who served.

“Every one of us is connected to a veteran within two degrees of separation. It’s not about these veterans, it’s about the person that you love,” he said.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.