SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Heading west on Route 2, just two miles past the entrance to Cedar Point, is the Merry-Go-Round Museum in downtown Sandusky.

It was formerly the old post office building.

“The building itself was completed in 1927. The museum moved in in 1990,” said volunteer coordinator Bonnie Behm.

The centerpiece of the museum is this spectacular merry-go-round, a collage of 21 animals from across the country and around the world. But what makes it really unique is it’s speed.

“Most carousels today go two to three miles per hour. Ours goes nine, so it’s a faster ride than you used to,” Behm said.

And what would a merry-go-round ride be without music?

“Carousels have the band organ music that plays. It’s typically a waltz or a march that is on the roll that plays. We have a variety of roles that we change out on the band organ, so you never know what you’re going to hear,” Behm said.

Currently, there are about 100 animals on exhibit in addition to rounding boards, scenic panels, shields and other pieces that you’d find on a carousel. Many of the pieces on exhibit are on loan from collectors

“So every two to three years, we’ll ship them back to the collectors and borrow new pieces. We figure as long as the collectors are letting us borrow, we’ll outfit the museum primarily with their pieces and just sprinkle in the museum’s own pieces. The collectors have some phenomenal pieces that most people would never get to see otherwise,” Behm said.

The Merry-Go-Round Museum also has a group of about 20 volunteer carvers who work on neglected pieces by removing all of the paint and restoring the animal figures to their original state.

“We try and keep it exactly like it is. Like here we this board that was coming off here, so we have put it back on. Oh, these things were put together with screws and nails. We pull those out and we fill them and we’ve got dowels. I’ve got dowels. And here now, just the cover up where they were,” said volunteer Rich Hartung.

During our trip to Sandusky, we met the Manasco family, supporters of the museum and big fans of animals.

“Well, we definitely like to see the different horses and as you can see, they have different animals as well. They’re not always just horses we like. There’s an elephant one that they’ve had for quite some time. It has like a big basket seat kind of thing and so we like that one. And she likes the giraffe, he loves the giraffe,” said visitor Monica Manasco.

The Merry-Go-Round Museum is a fun ride on a beautifully restored piece of art. Best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip!

