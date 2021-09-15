One Tank Trip: Liberty Aviation Museum

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– A little more than an hour west of Cleveland in Port Clinton is one of the finest aviation museums in the Midwest.

“We have a lot of military vehicles and a lot of civilian vehicles. We’re much more than just an aviation museum,” said Edward Patrick, CEO of Liberty Aviation Museum.

In 1929, Transcontinental Air, which would ultimately become TWA, began the first cross-country flights from New York to California. The aircraft they used were Ford Trimotors.

“We have one of those two airplanes that started it all. The airplane is available for rides to the public. If you are lucky enough to be here on weekends that it is operating, we will get you a ride in it. We also have a great deal of other aircraft and vehicles of interest to people of all ages, including our flagship B25 Mitchell. The airplane flies regularly throughout the year at airshows,” Patrick said.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.