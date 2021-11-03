One Tank Trip: Lehman’s Hardware

KIDRON, Ohio (WJW)– Lehman’s Hardware is located in Kidron, just more than an hour southeast of Cleveland.

It’s one of the most unique hardware stores anywhere. Founded in 1955, it provides goods to the Amish community.

“We are a one-stop shop if you don’t have electricity, with everything you need for heat, food, light and water,” said Glenda Lehman-Ervin, owner.

(FOX 8 photo)

“One of the things we’re known for is our large selection of wood heating and cooking stoves. In addition, we have a very knowledgeable team as well as all the pieces and parts from the hearth to the flue. We actually have a certified chimney sweep.”

It’s also a museum of sorts. Founder J. Lehman loved to collect and restore antiques. None of them are for sale, but you take a look.

(FOX 8 photo)

The store also sells housewares, children’s toys and Christmas decorations, which are available year round.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.