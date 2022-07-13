(WJW) – It’s a small, little community, but it feels like a getaway!

Lakeside Chautauqua is the epitome of family fun. It has everything from arts and crafts for the kids to shuffleboard on the shores of Lake Erie. It’s just a One Tank Trip away.

It’s a private community and a vacation resort. This is a place that was started way back in 1873. They’ve got entertainment and their own orchestra.

The pool may be worth the trip on its own, but Lakeside Chautauqua has a wealth of ways to relax. It’s been a summer destination for generations of families.

“We’ve been here along the shores of Lake Erie for nearly 150 years. And we have something for everyone,” said Jeannie Fleming-Gifford. “We have an art center where children can take classes. We have adult educational lectures. There are wellness and fitness classes that people can partake in. You can spend your afternoon reading on the beach or by the pool or going down the waterslides, playing shuffleboard or pickleball. There’s a ton of things to do for all ages.”

The options may seem overwhelming, but Lakeside Chautauqua is all about slowing down in a safe environment.

“This is one of the safest places on the planet,” Charles Allen said. “Full of life and full of people. Children playing basketball at 8:30 at night on the basketball court. Volleyball games are still going on at 9 at night. Families sitting on our Walnut Plaza eating ice cream together and playing games and board games.”

There are plenty of options for an overnight stay. Among them, the historic Hotel Lakeside. It was built in 1875 and boasts 70 unique rooms. It also offers waterfront dining with a fantastic view of Lake Erie.

“Once you finish your dining experience, you can just come right down here and experience life on our 700-foot dock, sit on the waterfront and just enjoy the company that you’re with,” Allen said.

Lakeside Chautauqua is a place to be refreshed and restored, never bored. Best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.