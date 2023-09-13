KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Clothes are an expression of who we are. One Tank Trips is taking you to a one of a kind fashion museum at the Kent State Museum.

This fashion exhibition at KSU tells the personal story of James Mulholland through a selection from his wardrobe. It’s a reflection on how clothes are incorporated into a life, range from film references, and favorite designers’ collections.

It’s a playful reinterpretation of classic menswear.

The items on display span decades and showcase the evolution of how he dressed.

For more information on the exhibit’s dates and how to get tickets you can click here.