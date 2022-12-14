INDIANA, Pa. (WJW) — Indiana, Pennsylvania, is double-ly famous: First for being the hometown of actor Jimmy Stewart.

“There is a group of people in town that wanted to do it, a museum in honor of our hometown hero, Jimmy Stewart,” explained museum executive director Janie McKirgan. “So they went out and met with Jimmy Stewart and at first he said, ‘Who would want to come see a museum about me?'”

Well, apparently a lot of people. This impressive museum has been open for more than a quarter of a century.

“It’s A Wonderful Life” is shown daily around the holiday season, and after that, this comfortable 50-seat theater rotates through all of his films, including his Oscar performances.

And the second reason Indiana is famous?

Lots of Christmas trees, including a massive 40 foot tree! The holiday season kicks off just before Thanksgiving with a great parade and the tree lighting, but the excitement goes on year-round.

“In 1918, a man named Silas Dreams was the first man in the state of Pennsylvania to grow a field across a field of trees, specifically to be used for Christmas trees,” said Gregg Van Horn, President of the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association. “It was a magazine from New York. It named us the Christmas tree capital of the world. So we just kind of stuck with that.”

Hollywood and the holidays in Indiana, Pennsylvania … and the best part is that it’s only a One Tank Trip away.