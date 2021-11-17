One Tank Trip: Holly Jolly Christmas Shops

WEST UNITY, Ohio (WJW) — Just west of Toledo, you’ll find a picturesque town called West Unity. What makes it so special are the Holly Jolly Christmas Shops. During the holiday season it becomes the destination for everything Christmas.

“We have seven beautifully decorated Christmas shops in the downtown,” says owner Jason King. “Very nice little, small community, but a wonderful community for our Christmas stores.”

The original store is the Holly Jolly Christmas Shop. There you will find an incredible amount of trees, as well as ornaments and nativities for your decorating needs. There’s even a huge selection of wreaths and garlands as well as outdoor lighting displays.



“If your looking for a Santa Claus that is very small to one that is my size, we have it here at Comet’s Keepsakes,” King says.

New for this year is Blitzen’s Boutique. If you’re looking for something for that hard-to-shop-for person, you’ll find it here. It’s full of interesting items for ages young and old.

“Our downtown community has several different restaurants to choose from,” King says. “There is a local 50s diner down the road. It’s a fun stop for a lot of people that is very close to our West Unity locations.”

And the best part is, it’s jus a one tank trip.