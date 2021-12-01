One Tank Trip: Hawke’s Crystal

TIFFIN, Ohio (WJW) – This requires an awful lot of skill and patience. One cut at a time.

Located in Seneca County, in the city of Tiffin, you’ll find Hawke’s Crystal. It’s where master brilliant cutter Aiden Scully creates his incredible, one-of-a-kind works of art.

“I’m one of three crystal glass cutters and designers in the United States. I’ve been doing this for over 40 years. I learned it in Ireland. I came to Cleveland in 1985 and I’ve been here ever since,” said Scully.

Each piece literally has thousands of cuts and sometimes takes hundreds of hours.

“I’m just going to go one way and then go the opposite way from top to bottom. And then it is going to end up looking like beautiful diamonds,” Scully said.

Aaron Gooding is an apprentice at Hawke’s Crystal and has been studying the art for five years. According to Scully, for him to become a brilliant cutter, that will take at least two more.

“I’m cutting this year’s limited edition Christmas ornament. For this year, it’s two turtle doves. I’m cutting in the vines and the pattern of the bird as well as the stars. Each one takes about twenty minutes,” said Gooding.

Hawke’s Crystal’s retail space is almost overwhelming. The beauty and design of each piece speaks to both the amazing talent and time that’s put into each piece.

“What you see on the shelves here are all custom-made pieces. There is an interesting piece that I just finished a couple of weeks ago. It’s contemporary and traditional. There was no designing put into it. I just picked the piece up and started cutting. It took me about three weeks to start and finish it. Same with the urn… that piece maybe took me about four to six weeks to start and finish it,” Scully said. “People can actually come in with their own design and idea. They can sit down with me and we can put it all together. They can pick it up within two to three weeks.”

For those who have never seen crystal cut, Scully offers tours so visitors can see firsthand just what it takes to make these works of art.

“We invite them to the store downtown and then, after looking at all the beautiful pieces down there, I bring them up here and we educate them on how crystal is cut from start to finish. They really enjoy it,” he said.