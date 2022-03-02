One Tank Trip: Hagen History Center

ERIE, Pa. (WJW)– Standing on the shores of Presque Isle Bay, the majestic Watson-Curtze Mansion is the crown jewel for Erie’s Hagen History Center.

The 1891 mansion is more than 12,000 square feet with a beautiful sandstone texture.

“When the Erie County Historical Society took ownership of it, a lot of exhibits were put in there. So, it had more history rather than just being a mansion,” said Pam Parker, project manager.

The campus’s newest addition is the Exhibit Building, featuring Frank Lloyd Wright’s San Francisco field office. It’s not a replica.



“I think being here just gives you, sometimes it gives you the shivers where you think, you know, I’m in the presence of such greatness,” Parker said.

