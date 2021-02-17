One Tank Trip: Go back to the basics in historic Millersburg

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW) — Located in the heart of Northeast Ohio, the town of Millersburg may seem like a world apart for those who live close to Cleveland.

But as David Moss shows us, thankfully, this “back to basics” town is a nice one tank trip.

Historic downtown Millersburg offers unique shopping, dining, pubs, hotels and lodging, museums, and recreation.

Visitors can enjoy delicious foods, beautiful scenery, riding lessons, and more in this Amish Country town.

Learn more about what Millersburg has to offer in the video above.