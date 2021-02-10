One Tank Trip: German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Located just south of downtown Columbus is one of the most atmospheric neighborhoods in the Midwest. It’s called German Village.

It was built by settlers in the early 1800s. One of those immigrants was a man named J. Fred Schmidt. In 1886, he opened a meat packing house that has been transformed into Schmidt’s Restaurant, run by his decedents.

“My grandpa George took over and he started the restaurant back in 1967. We have a wonderful full menu where you can get our famous Schmidt’s sausages, the most famous is the Bahama Mama, which is a spicy smoked sausage made of pork and beef,” said Matt Schmidt, brand ambassador.

The spot is also known for its desserts, like pies, German chocolate cake and the massive half-pound cream puffs.

Around the corner is the Book Loft, a not-so-typical book store.

“The Book Loft is an independently-owned bookstore. We’ve been open 44 years. This is one of the largest independent book stores in the United States. Definitely the largest in Ohio. It’s 32 rooms of new and discounted music, sprawling over an entire city block,” said Gary Lovely, marketing manager.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.