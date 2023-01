FOWLER, Ohio (WJW) — The Fowler General Store and Bakery was built during the Civil War, and is a real throwback to simpler times.

The store at 3457 Youngstown Kingsville Road was built in 1864. It’s now owned by Shawn Curry, who promises the store offers “good coffee, good food and good conversation.”

We’re headed to Trumbull County. It’s a one tank trip.