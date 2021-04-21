One Tank Trip: Firestone Farms

(WJW) — Firestone Farms in Columbiana is just a short drive away (about 90 minutes from Cleveland!)

This One Tank Trip is Harvey Firestone’s original farm. It’s where he lived and tested many of the tires his company manufactured.

Today, a portion of Harvey’s farm has been transformed into a unique dining and shopping experience for families to enjoy.

“We have built the first of three building here at Firestone Farms. All three buildings are right around the clock tower which is our town center. In those buildings we have a restaurant called Homestead Kitchen and Cocktails,” said Tom Mackall, president of Firestone Homestead.

Mackall says on Friday nights in the summer, they have movie night — with popcorn, hot dogs and pop for the kids — along with games for the children to play outside.

