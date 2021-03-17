One tank trip: Find the luck of the Irish in historic Dublin, Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WJW) — Just a little over two hours from Cleveland is Dublin, a suburb of Columbus that celebrates being Irish not only on St. Patrick’s Day but 365 days a year.

Dublin, Ohio was named by John Shields. He said the area reminded him of his birthplace in Dublin, Ireland.

In downtown Dublin there are about 30 bars and restaurants. On the “Celtic Cocktail Trail” visitors will find 18 of those bars and restaurants.

Wine lovers will have to visit the Coast Wine House. The establishment’s goal is to make the experience feel like you’re visiting friends in their home, as opposed to a crowded bar.

“We’ve got a 150 different kinds of wine. We lean pretty heavily into the American west coast, but our assortment is sourced globally and from small producers from all over,” said Dustin Snow, owner of Coast Wine House.

Dublin also offers unique shopping experiences.

“We have tons of retail especially, in Historic Dublin. Locally owned mom and pop mostly so you can find everything from cupcakes and ice cream to gift shops,” said Sara Blatnik.

The city also has an all-new pedestrian and bike path leading across the river to Bridgepark. There guests will find incredible hotel accommodations as well as many more bars and restaurants.

Dublin is a great spot for a weekend getaway with shopping, restaurants, and attractions on both sides of the river. And the best part — it’s just a one tank trip.