NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Our traveling man, David Moss, went on a One Tank Trip to learn more about so delicious candy, made right here in Northeast Ohio!

Just around the corner from the Canton-Akron Airport, you’ll find the Fannie May manufacturing facility and factory outlet store.

Back in 2017, Fannie May merged with Harry London Chocolates. Since then, they’ve been making all of the Fannie Mae confections right here in North Canton.

The guided tours here are free and open to the public. David said it’s quite fascinating to see and learn all about chocolate production at Fannie May.

Vince Grishaber, the Director of Plant Operations at Fannie May, says they make about 2 million pounds of product a year and around 60,000 pounds of product a day.

