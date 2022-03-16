DUBLIN, Ohio (WJW)– A little more than two hours from Cleveland is a Columbus suburb that celebrates being Irish all year round.

“We believe that Irish is an attitude,” said Sara Blatnik of the Dublin Visitors Center. “In downtown Dublin there’s about 40 bars and restaurants.”

There’s pubs, fine dining and retail shops, as well as the Coast Wine House. This spot is more like a friend’s living room that a crowded bar and has a global selection of wines.

A pedestrian bridge and bike path lead to Bridge Park, which has a hotel, and more places to eat and drink.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.