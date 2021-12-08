One Tank Trip: Dickens Victorian Village

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Cambridge transforms during the holiday season into a Charles Dickens novel.

Dickens Victorian Village started 16 years ago when local merchant Bob Lie and his wife came up with the idea. The scenes are made up of 170 mannequins, which are handmade by volunteers.

(FOX 8 photo)

“Once they came up with the idea for Dickens Victorian Village actually went home and started sketching scenes. So every scene that we have in our downtown he has sketched. He did all those. We have a bunch more in the back. Then he went to his wood shop and figured out how to make these which is what I call the skeleton. They are made so they can be posed in different positions, standing or sitting,” said Tom Davey, board member volunteer.

Visitors can pick out vintage clothing for a photo opportunity, and on Fridays and Saturdays, there are horse-drawn carriage rides.

Just off of Main Street is the Founder’s Cemetery, where there is the Coming Alive Costume Tour.

“We have a costumed character portraying the person whose grave you are visiting. They give you some information about the person’s life when they lived here in Cambridge,” Davey said.

