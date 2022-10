DEXTER, Mich. (WJW) — They’ve been making cider since 1886, and some call it the best in the land.

Dexter Cider Mill isn’t far from Ann Arbor and is along the Huron River. It’s been in operation since Grover Cleveland was first elected president. It’s changed hands a few times since then and is now owned by the Steinhauer family.

David Moss takes us on a one-tank trip to Dexter Cider Mill in the video above.