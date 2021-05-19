One Tank Trip: Covered bridges across Ohio

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio is 2nd in the nation, only behind Pennsylvania, for the number of covered bridges that we have.

In Fairfield County just south of Columbus, you can find more of these historic architectural masterpieces than anywhere in Ohio. Many of the bridges were built on farms so that they could access more of their land.

Each bridge is unique in its design.

People come from all over the world to see Fairfield County’s collection of covered bridges. Maps are provided for those who wish to take the “Covered Bridges Trail Tour.”

And, if you’re hungry after exploring, downtown Lancaster has tons of cuisine — everything from an incredible deli to burgers, as well as Mexican and vegetarian.

The best part is — it’s just a one tank trip.