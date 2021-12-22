One Tank Trip: Conservatory Aglow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Conservatory Aglow at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Columbus is 10 acres of stunning outdoor light displays that reach up into the trees.

Guests begin by entering through a tunnel that really sets the stage for the experience, which includes a simulated river with fish as well as lit-up, life-size animals.

“We have a Paul Bussy garden railway display. It’s a model train display that is outdoors. There is over 1,000 feet of track, with nine different trains and engines going around all these different worlds that are model houses made out of natural materials,” said Bonnie Derubertis, associate director of exhibits.

There is also a people-size gingerbread house and a Christmas tree made of a hand-blown ornaments.

