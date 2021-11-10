One Tank Trip: Christmas Land at Kraynak’s

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WJW) – Ninety minutes southeast of Cleveland, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, you’ll find Kraynak’s. It’s one of the largest year-round Christmas stores anywhere.

Every year, people from all over come to only shop, but to see Santa’s Christmas Land.

“There’s over a dozen different scenes and that changes from year to year. Each year, Christmas Land is new. We start from scratch with new material,” said general manager Dan Zippie.

This year, the first room you will come to features the Grinch.

“Behind me right now is the elves. The Elf on a Shelf is very popular. We developed that theme with many elves working among the trees. We also have Santa Claus in a country Christmas theme,” said Zippie.

Kraynak’s believes in the true meaning of Christmas. Every year, the last room in the Christmas Land display features a nativity scene.

Designs for Christmas Land actually begin in January of each year. Every character in the displays, as well as animations, is all done in-house.

“We’re making props in the spring months, April and May, and July is when we actually start the physical setup of Christmas Land. Basically, we setup in July and August in time to open September 10,” said Zippie.

Christmas Land, however, is just the beginning. Kraynak’s has everything you’ll need for the holidays, from the tree to poinsettias and even gifts.

“We have over 60,000 feet of retail space. Christmas decorations, artificial trees, lighting, Christmas gifts. Right now, we are in the toy department. We have full line of toys, specialty toys, as well as all of the traditional toys that many people know,” Zippie said.

Kraynaks also has a large selection of electric trains.

Their store is open year-round, but the Christmas Land display opens Sept. 10 and stays open through Dec. 31.

The best part is that it’s just a one tank trip.