One Tank Trip: Bluebird Farm Park

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WJW)– Bluebird Farm Park in Carroll County is 53 acres of beautiful trails, which lead throughout the woods and follow a creek. There are gardens along the way.

“This farm was originally owned by the Kittners during the Western Reserve Era back in the 1800s. Most of the buildings were built in the mid 1800s before the Civil War started,” said Dale Alexander, director of the Carroll County Park District.

On the property is Susie’s Museum of Childhood with a vast collection of toys, as well as the Scratch Steakhouse and Lounge.

New this year is the wine cellar. On weekends in the summer, there is also live music at the amphitheater.

“Coming to the Bluebird Farm Park is a great opportunity for individuals to get into the outdoors and relax and have a nice time. Walk around, have an evening dinner. If you come on Tuesday, you can get a Tomahawk steak with all the trimmings,” Alexander said.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.