AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a church and a replica of Bethlehem Cave, plus hundreds of nativity scenes from around the world. It’s the Bethlehem Cave and Museum, a One Tank Trip.

Located in Akron, the Bethlehem Cave and Museum is open year-round with self-guided tours from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Our traveling man David Moss says that if you enjoy nativities, this is a must see!