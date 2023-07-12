NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Take a One Tank Trip to Columbiana County and you’ll find Baker’s Golden Dairy, a multi-generation family farm that, for the past 12 years, has been doing things a little differently.

“My dad always had a dream of bottling his own milk and supplying local consumers with it so they knew exactly where their milk was coming from and they could come to visit us, too,” said Kasey Swope of Baker’s Golden Dairy. “So we made that dream a reality on July 9 of 2011.”

Kasey Swope is the sixth generation to run the dairy farm. When the family started to dabble in flavoring their milk with simple flavors like chocolate and strawberry, a simple mistake ended up combining the two and ended up becoming a hit!

“Since then, we’ve done over thirty different flavors of milk. We’ve added drinkable yogurt, a line of buttermilk, a line of light cream, and a line of fromage blanc cheese spread, which is very similar to cream cheese. And we also do ice cream too,” Swope said.

The milk and other products you’ll find at Baker’s stand out not only from the flavors but the way that it’s all done, which makes it enjoyable for even those with dietary restrictions.

“We wanted to go back to the old days. Back to how milk used to be. Our milk does separate, we don’t homogenize it,” Swope said. “It’s pasteurized at a lower temperature, which means we don’t hurt the enzymes, and people who are lactose intolerant are able to drink the milk. Our quote is, ‘Milk like it used to be.’”

All it takes is a quick shake of the bottle, and your milk is ready to drink!

If you want to experience the farm for yourself, make sure to stop by and visit the farm store or take a tour and get up close with the cows to learn all about the bottling process.

The best part is, Baker’s Golden Dairy is just a One Tank Trip away!