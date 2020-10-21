One Tank Trip: Ariel-Foundation Park

MT. VERNON, Ohio (WJW)– Located in Knox County is Ariel-Foundation Park. It’s an absolutely stunning example of adaptive reuse.

It was created on the former site of the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Factory. There are trails, lakes made from old rock quarries and industrial ruins.

“It wasn’t until 2013 that the Ariel Corporation generously joined the project allowing us to expand acreage and expand acquiring the upper industrial remnants of Pittsburgh Plate Glass,” said Sam Barone, events chair.

It took two years for developers to create what you see today. That includes a thousand-foot winding walkway and reflecting pond.

“It was designed just to be a contemplative place in the park. People can take their time and take in all the beauty of the area, and find some serenity within themselves,” Barone said.

The PPG plant was the largest sheet glass producing facility in the world. It’s honored with a beautiful blue river of glass created with cullet.

“These are remnants of what was removed from the tanks of molten glass when they were shut down once a year,” Barone said.

For an exceptional view, there is the Ratsin Observation Tower, which is the original factory smoke stack built in 1951. It’s 285 feet tall with 224 steps.

Another saved structure was a building now used as an event center for concerts and weddings.

And best of all, it’s just a One Tank Trip.

