MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — It’s that time of year. Jump on the hay wagon!

We’re talking about pony rides and corn mazes. Or, how about apples, cherries and peaches? Some you can pick yourself.

We’re headed to Apple Hill Orchards. It’s a One Tank Trip.

Apply Hill Orchards, 1175 Lexington-Ontario Road, in Richland County is run by Russell Joudrey, a New England native, Barbara Zaugg of Mansfield, and their daughter Anne Joudrey.

The 15-acre orchard grows pick-your-own apples, peaches, pears, plums, cherries and Asian pears. It’s also got a host of fall events for the whole family.

You can visit Apple Hill Orchards on Facebook.