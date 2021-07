(WJW) — Looking for a One Tank Trip?

There’s a place in Sugarcreek, Ohio, that takes you back in time to a place any train lover should see — young or old.

It’s the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum. They have about 23 steam locomotives in their collection and they not only display the works of art, they restore them as well.

