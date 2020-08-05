More to do on the way to our One Tank Trip with Simple Life Amish Tours

NEW WILMINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– In this week’s One Tank Trip, we visit Pennsylvania and our friends at Simple Life Amish Tours for food, furniture and other handmade goods.

If you’re looking to make a few stops on your way to New Wilmington, here are some ideas.

While you’re there:

Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides and fall fun in beautiful Amish country. Open starting Sept. 12.

(Photo via: Irons Mill Farmstead)

On the way:

In nearby Sharon, the Buhl Mansion features 10 guestrooms and a spa. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.

(Photo courtesy: Buhl Mansion)

After buying the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage, Tom Flynn went to work creating a lasting tribute to America’s veterans. One hundred flags were added on the 100th day of Iranian Hostage Crisis. Flags were hoisted until the crisis ended.

The land also features a Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the War on Terror Memorial project.

(Photo courtesy: Avenue of 444 Flags)

Map of more stops:

