More to do on the way to our One Tank Trip with Simple Life Amish Tours

NEW WILMINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– In this week’s One Tank Trip, we visit Pennsylvania and our friends at Simple Life Amish Tours for food, furniture and other handmade goods.
If you’re looking to make a few stops on your way to New Wilmington, here are some ideas.
While you’re there:
Irons Mill Farmstead
Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides and fall fun in beautiful Amish country. Open starting Sept. 12.
On the way:
Frank H. Buhl Mansion
In nearby Sharon, the Buhl Mansion features 10 guestrooms and a spa. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places.
Avenue of 444 Flags
After buying the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Hermitage, Tom Flynn went to work creating a lasting tribute to America’s veterans. One hundred flags were added on the 100th day of Iranian Hostage Crisis. Flags were hoisted until the crisis ended.
The land also features a Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the War on Terror Memorial project.
Map of more stops:
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Rocky river students and parents speak out against remote learning, postponement of fall sports
- Coronavirus in Ohio: Tracking state orders and cases
- Wedding photographer captures Beirut explosion
- Watch Live: Parents rally to restart in-person classes, athletics this fall in Strongsville
- New Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese hitting shelves this weekend at Walmart stores nationwide