More to do on our One Tank Trip to Fort Meigs

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we venture to Fort Meigs in Wood County.

While you’re there:

Overlooking the Maumee River, this is a hotspot for birding and just down the road from Fort Meigs.

Open for patio dining. The restaurant features elevated bar food and an excellent beer list.

(Photo via: Social Gastropub)

About 20 minutes from Fort Meigs, the Toledo Zoo is home to more than 10,000 animals. It also has its own aquarium and museum.

(Photo via: Toledo Zoo)

The museum includes a 617-foot freighter and a historic tug, as well as 45 interactive exhibits.

(Photo via: National Museum of Great Lakes)

Check our map to Fort Meigs and other stops:

