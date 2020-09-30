More to do for our One Tank Trip to Hale Farm and Village

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we went to Summit County to visit Hale Farm and Village.

Akron Zoo

Get up close to the animals at the Akron Zoo. It’s home to 1,000 animals, including endangered Humboldt penguins, snow leopards, Sumatran tigers, jaguars, red pandas and Komodo dragons.

(Photo courtesy: Akron Zoo)

Brandywine Falls

Enjoy the view of this 60-foot waterfall in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. It’s accessed through a boardwalk. Parking near the falls is limited.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad offers trips aboard historic rail cars through the Cuyahoga Valley National Parks. Events range from day trips to wine tastings to the extremely popular Polar Express. Book your tickets early.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

Still in the mood for some history after Hale Farm? Stan Hywet is the next logical stop. The estate features the 65-room manor house and about 70 acres of gardens and landscaped grounds. All tours are currently self-guided.

Stan Hywet Gall and Gardens (FOX 8 file photo)

Szalay’s Farm and Market

Keep the fall feeling going at nearby Szalay’s. Grab some fresh apple cider, take a walk through the 3-acre corn maze and pick up some pumpkins to carve.

(Photo courtesy: Szalay’s Farm and Market)

Our map of Hale Farm and the extra stops:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: