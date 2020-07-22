More to do during our One Tank Trip to Seneca Caverns

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we take a drive to the Seneca Caverns in Bellevue. If you’re looking for more to do along the way, we have a few ideas.

One the way:

Nickel Plate Beach

Located in Huron, this sandy beach is expansive. Rent paddle boards and kayaks at the Paddle Shack. No lifeguard on duty. Parking is $6 per vehicle for the day.

(Photo via: Lake Erie Shores and Islands)

Quarry Hill Winery

The Berlin Heights winery offers indoor and outdoor seating, live music on the weekends and beautiful views.

(Photo via: Quarry Hill Winery)

While you’re there:

Miller’s Drive-In

Just minutes away from Seneca Caverns is Miller’s Drive-In. It’s known for its homemade ice cream and tasty sandwiches.

(FOX 8 photo)

Lyme Village

This historic village is home to the John Seymour House, which was used as a stop on the Underground Railroad. There are 14 other 19th century buildings, including log homes, a one-room schoolhouse, general store and the Detterman Log Church.

Sorrowful Mother Shrine

Near Bellevue, this place of peace and prayer is located on 120 acres of woods, flowers and lawns. The centerpiece is the Shrine of the Sorrowful Mother Chapel. Along the pathways are 41 grottos and religious sculptures.

(Photo via: Sorrowful Mother Shrine)

Map of our stops for Seneca Caverns:

