More to do during our One Tank Trip to Portage Lakes

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Need a bite to eat while cruising Portage Lakes during our One Tank Trip? There are plenty of options, some with slips to dock your boat when you head to shore.

Pull up your boat then pull up a seat. Dano’s has all the classics, including burgers and deli sandwiches.

Pick’s is another spot right on the water. Each of its levels serves up something different, from burgers and wings to filets and crab legs.

This winery offers more than a dozen types of its own wine, beer from Mucky Duck Brewery and brick oven flatbread pizzas.

The family-owned restaurant has daily lunch and dinner specials. Check out the breakfast menu on weekends for great omelettes.

Map of our stops around Portage Lakes:

