More stops on our One Tank Trip to Brant’s Apple Orchard

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– On this week’s One Tank Trip, we traveled to Brant’s Apple Orchard in Ashtabula for apple picking, cider and baked goods.

While in the area, check out the covered bridges. Olin’s Museum of Covered Bridges remains closed because of coronavirus.

Benetka Road Covered Bridge

This 138-foot lattice bridge was built in about 1900 and spans the Ashtabula River. It was renovated in 1985.

Olin-Dewey Road Bridge

This bridge is named after the Olin family and was built in 1873. It’s a little more than 2 miles from the Benetka bridge.

Ashtabula River Scenic Overlook

Overlooking Ashtabula Harbor, this is a popular location for bird watchers.

Ferrante Winery

While traveling on Interstate 90 to Brant’s Apple Orchard, you’ll be in the area of some of the region’s best wineries. Enjoy music on the large patio at Ferrante, while sampling their salads, sandwiches and pasta.

(Photo via: Ferrante Winery)

Debonne Vineyards

Located on more than 175 acres with spacious outdoor seating. Debonne also offers plenty to snack on, including cheese plates and appetizers. Currently offering expanded curbside pickup.

(Photo via: Debonne Vineyards)

Map to Brant’s Apple Orchard and more stops:

