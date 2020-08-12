More stops for our One Tank Trip to Rogers Flea Market

ROGERS, Ohio (WJW)– In this week’s One Tank Trip, we venture to Rogers Flea Market in Columbiana County for fabulous finds and food.

On the way from Cleveland, take a slight detour and drive past West Branch State Park, Lake Milton or Berlin Lake for scenic views and a few extra gems.

Mastropietro Winery

It’s Mahoning County’s first winery and vineyard. Mastropietro, which features Italian décor and stone fireplaces on 14 acres, also serves up snacks and sandwiches. Food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays.

(Photo via: Mastropietro Winery)

Bella Fattoria Bed and Breakfast

This farmhouse is walking distance from Mastropietro Winery. The bed and breakfast is currently only offering whole house rentals because of COVID-19 with hopes to resume regular operations this fall.

(Photo via: Bella Fattoria Bed and Breakfast)

Circle Antique Mall

If going to Rogers Flea Market is the main course, consider this spot in Deerfield an appetizer. Items from more than 100 antique dealers fill this old hotel and truck stop.

(Photo via: Circle Antique Mall)

(Photo via: Circle Antique Mall)

(Photo via: Circle Antique Mall)

(Photo via: Circle Antique Mall)

(Photo via: Circle Antique Mall)

Lake Milton State Park

Pick up some supplies at North Coast Bait and Tackle, then do a little fishing. The 1,700-acre lake is home to bass, catfish, walleye, bluegill and crappie.

Halliday’s Winery

Take in the view of Lake Milton at Halliday’s Winery. There’s plenty of space in between picnic tables to relax with a glass of wine. You can also try one of their flatbread pizzas, paninis or salads, or maybe even play a round at the Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course next door.

(Photo via: Halliday’s Winery)

White House Fruit Farm

This family farm in Canfield has been growing produce for more than 90 years. Apples are their specialty. The market features a deli and bakery. Be sure to try a blueberry donut.

(Photo via: White House Fruit Farm)

Map of Rogers and our extra stops:

