More One Tank Trips near Malabar Farm State Park

LUCAS, Ohio (WJW)– This week’s One Tank Trip takes us to Malabar Farm State Park in Richland County. The sprawling property of historic buildings was once the home of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louis Bromfield.

Over the last several weeks, we’ve spent a lot of time in the surrounding area. Here’s a look at our other nearby One Tank Trips:

Mansfield Reformatory

About 25 minutes away from Malabar, which was the site of one scene from the movie “The Shawshank Redemption,” is where the majority of the film was shot. The Mansfield Reformatory took 10 years to build and has the world’s largest free-standing cell block.

There are two museums there: one with props and sets from the movie, and another of corrections memorabilia.

Mohican State Park

About 15 minutes from Malabar is another state park. Mohican State Park has great views and hiking trails. There’s places for canoeing and camping.

But one of the unique features in the area is The Mohicans Treehouse Resort. All the treehouses have full indoor kitchens, granite countertops and luxury bedding. Each one has its own character, and accommodates two to four guests.

Map for Malabar Farm State Park and other nearby One Tank Trips:

