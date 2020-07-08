Extra stops for our One Tank Trip to Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Our latest One Tank Trip takes us to Loudonville for the treehouses at The Mohicans, zipling at Tree Frog Canopy Tours and canoeing at Mohican Adventures.

But there’s much more to explore.

On the way:

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

If you’re heading down Interstate 71 through Ashland, there is one place you must go: Grandpa’s Cheesebarn. Stocked with cheese, jerky and fudge, it’s perfect for picking up road trip snacks or giving as a gift when you return.

Lincoln Way Vineyard

This family-owned and operated vineyard is minutes away from Route 30. Listen to live music on the large patio. Carry-out is available so you can enjoy a glass later.

(Photo via: Lincoln Way Vineyards)

While you’re there:

Mohican State Park

Hike the trails of Mohican State Park. Check out Clearfork Gorge, the hemlock forest and Mohican River.

(Photo via: Mohican State Park)

Trails End Restaurant and Pizzeria

Close to the canoe livery and perfect for the whole family. Serving up pizza, burgers and other favorites.

Copper Mug Grille

Located at Landoll’s Mohican Castle with outdoor dining space and delicious weekly specials. Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Kid friendly.

(Photo via: Copper Mug Grille)

