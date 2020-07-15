Extra stops for our One Tank Trip to Atwood Lake Park

MINERAL CITY, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we head to Atwood Lake Park in Tuscarawas County for camping, fishing, boating and hiking.

Looking for more? Here are are few extra stops.

On the way:

Zoar Village

Explore the historic village of Zoar, learn about life in the 1850s. Shop handmade goods at the Zoar Store or get dinner at the Canal Tavern of Zoar. Tour size and boat capacity will be limited. No hands-on elements during tours.

(Photo via: Historic Zoar Village)

Board Run Cheese

Board Run Cheese teamed up with Swiss Heritage Wines for this perfect pairing in nearby Dover. Call ahead for the opportunity to watch award-winning cheesemakers in action.

Gristmill Antique Shop

Located in Beach City, about 15 minutes from Interstate 77, in the restored Gristmill, originally built in 1816. Full of antique glassware, jewelry, furniture and more.

(Photo via: Gristmill Antique Shop)

While you’re there:

Kathy’s Camp Store

Forgot supplies for the trip? No problem. In addition to the basics, Kathy’s Camp Store also serves up cooked-cooked meals, like hamburgers, hot dogs, coneys, subs and pizza.

(FOX 8 photo)

Lighthouse Bistro

This lakeside restaurant’s menu features plenty of seafood, in case you weren’t able to reel in the catch of the day on your own. Entertainment on the deck, weather permitting.

Atwood Dock Marina and Grill

Right on the water with a two-level patio, this grill offers classic favorites and flatbread pizzas. Enjoy a drink and the live music.

(Photo via: Atwood Dock Marina and Grill)

Check out the map of Atwood Lake Park and surrounding attractions:

