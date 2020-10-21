Extra stops for our One Tank Trip to Ariel-Foundation Park

MT. VERNON, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we took a drive to Ariel-Foundation Park in Knox County for some beautiful scenery, peaceful long walks and expansive biking trails.

Kokosing Gap Trail

The Kokosing Gap Trail is also located in Mt. Vernon. It’s a paved, 14-mile trail built on a former Pennsylvania Railroad line. The trail features a playground, nature center and locomotive caboose.

(Photo via: Kokosing Gap Trail)

Honey Run waterfall

Further east in Howard is Honey Run Park. The 2-acre park has a 25-foot waterfall. Across the street, there are 348 acres.

Bridge of Dreams

The Bridge of Dreams spans the Mohican River and was once the longest covered bridge in Ohio at 370 feet. It’s located along the Mohican Valley Trail.

