Extra stop for our One Tank Trip to Mansfield Reformatory

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we travel to the Mansfield Reformatory, the legendary prison and filming location of the movie “The Shawshank Redemption.”

If you’re making the trip, here’s a few other things to do:

Kingwood Center Gardens

Kingwood Center Gardens is a public garden and historic estate created by Charles Kelley King. The gardens are constantly changing, from flowing bulbs trees and wildflowers in the spring to other seasonal flowers until frost.

(Photo via: Kingwood Center Gardens)

Malabar Farm State Park

Malabar Farm State Park sits on 1,000 acres. Activities include hiking, tours and hayrides. Nearby is the field where Andy hid a note for Red in “Shawshank.” The oak tree featured in the film fell in 2016.

(Photo via: Malabar Farm State Park)

Mohican State Park

Further south is Mohican State Park. Check out Clearfork Gorge, the hemlock forest and Mohican River.

(Photo via: Mohican State Park)

Trails End Restaurant and Pizzeria

Close to the canoe livery and perfect for the whole family. Serving up pizza, burgers and other favorites.

Copper Mug Grille

Located at Landoll’s Mohican Castle with outdoor dining space and delicious weekly specials. Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Kid friendly.

(Photo via: Copper Mug Grille)

Map for Mansfield Reformatory and our extra One Tank Trip stops:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: