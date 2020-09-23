Extra stop for our One Tank Trip to Mansfield Reformatory

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– For this week’s One Tank Trip, we travel to the Mansfield Reformatory, the legendary prison and filming location of the movie “The Shawshank Redemption.”
If you’re making the trip, here’s a few other things to do:
Kingwood Center Gardens
Kingwood Center Gardens is a public garden and historic estate created by Charles Kelley King. The gardens are constantly changing, from flowing bulbs trees and wildflowers in the spring to other seasonal flowers until frost.
Malabar Farm State Park
Malabar Farm State Park sits on 1,000 acres. Activities include hiking, tours and hayrides. Nearby is the field where Andy hid a note for Red in “Shawshank.” The oak tree featured in the film fell in 2016.
Mohican State Park
Further south is Mohican State Park. Check out Clearfork Gorge, the hemlock forest and Mohican River.
Trails End Restaurant and Pizzeria
Close to the canoe livery and perfect for the whole family. Serving up pizza, burgers and other favorites.
Copper Mug Grille
Located at Landoll’s Mohican Castle with outdoor dining space and delicious weekly specials. Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Kid friendly.
Map for Mansfield Reformatory and our extra One Tank Trip stops:
