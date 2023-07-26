SYLVANIA, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8’s One Tank Trip host David Moss is calling all wanna-be paleontologists.

David found a great place for his newest One Tank Trip where you can dig for old relics near Toledo called Fossil Park also known as Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks’ Fossil Park.

There’s biking, hiking, camping and you can even go fossil hunting.

You can also keep all of the fossils you un-earth.

If you go, David says to bring plenty of water and sunscreen because it can get hot down in the pit as you shovel and sift.

David says that the best time to visit Fossil Park is on a dry day as it can get pretty muddy on rainy days.

For more information on exactly which fossils you can dig for click right here.