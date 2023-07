FREMONT, Ohio (WJW) — If you’re looking for a fun staycation consider taking a short drive to Fremont, Ohio where you can spend a day exploring and eating along the water.

One Tank Trips heads to Tackle Box Two where there’s always something new to see.

The décor and atmosphere are what makes this place special.

After many boaters work up an appetite they head to Ghoul Runnings Kayak Adventures which is right down the river.

Fremont is an hour and a half drive west of Cleveland.