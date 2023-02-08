ORVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Who doesn’t love the American tradition of a P, B & J? Well, our traveling man David Moss takes us to Orrville to learn more about world-famous jelly made right here in the Buckeye state.

An hour south of Cleveland you’ll find Orrville, home of the J. M. Smucker Company, Smucker’s.

Assistant Manager of Business Development at J.M. Smucker Co. Maranda Burkhart said, “The company was started back in 1897 by Jerome Smucker. He started selling apple butter and the business has just grown from there.”

J.M. Smucker Co. now employs 65 hundred people in the U.S.

In the back of the Smucker’s store, there is a multimedia timeline showing the company’s roots and key milestones from its 125-year history.

We’re headed to Orville, Ohio. It’s a one tank trip.