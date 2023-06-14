SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Imagine a greenhouse so diverse, so many special plants and even candles that you don’t want to leave.

It’s Shady Grove Greenhouse located three miles from Sherrodsville, Ohio, in Carrol County, and it’s a One Tank Trip.

Shady Grove Greenhouse is owned by Jason Cannon.

“People can come out here to choose their plant, whether it’s a cactus, a succulent, a philodendron, or a vegetable plant. and they can pot it up right here on site,” Cannon said.

“Once the pot is molded then I can unmold it, sand it, finish it and it’s good to go,” Cannon added.

That’s not all to see here. You can relax in his 1969 Holiday Day Rambler camper which serves as a Bed and Breakfast.

“It has a full kitchen, full bathroom, full bed, flat screen TV and a private dock and kayaks,” Cannon said.

For more about this One Tank Trip, watch the video above.