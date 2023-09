SHERRODSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Sherrodsville is home to a scenic and sprawling farm of gorgeous and cheerful sunflowers.

There are many other varieties of colorful wildflowers.

The really cool part at Roman R Farms is that you can pick, cut and arrange your own fresh bouquet.

David Moss takes you on a One Tank Trip to Roman R Farms and it’s just a two hour drive south of Cleveland.