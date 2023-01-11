HUBBARD, Ohio (WJW) — In this week’s One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda’s Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.

The classic 50’s style diner is in Hubbard, Ohio, not far from Youngstown.

Rhonda’s Emerald Diner Owner Rhonda Boos said, “The diner has been here for a long time. However, it did burn down in 2012. (It) took five years to restore it and make it what it is today.”

Boos says the restaurant does a lot of traditional things that were done in the fifties and sixties, including car shows every Thursday night.

Rhonda’s Emerald Diner is only about a half mile off Interstate 80.