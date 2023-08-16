JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WJW) — It’s a beautiful and scenic state park that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. It overlaps the Ohio and Pennsylvania border.

It’s also a One Tank Trip.

Three quarters of Pymatuning State Park is located in the Keystone state and a third of it in the Buckeye state’s Ashtabula County.

Known for some of the most fun fishing around, there’s also camping, hiking, biking and more to do in the natural beauty of Pymatuning State Park.

It’s a hidden treasure to explore.

“Pymatuning is most known for its spillway that attracts 400 thousand visitors each year and t’s a natural oddity that people come to see,” said Pymatuning State Park Operations Manager Dan Bickel.

The reservoir was built in 1931 and even back then, people would stop by with their Model T Fords to feed carp that gathered at the spillway bowl.

The spillway attracts swarms of carp due to the oxygen and nutrients brought in by the flowing water. The phenomenon has become famous and the spillway is undoubtedly a sight to behold.

Pymatuning State Park has even more in store for outdoor enthusiasts.

“Pymatuning Lake Reservoir is one of the best fisheries in Pennsylvania. We have an outstanding walleye fishery, crappie, bass, and a muskie fishery,” Bickel said.

“We raise over 700,000 walleye a year. The hatchery is a great place to go. There’s an aquarium with all native Pennsylvania fish right here from the lake. It’s multiple levels that you can see the catfish on the bottom or the perch more up towards the top. A lot of people don’t realize this, but it’s a fantastic place to watch bald eagles,” Bickel said.

“We have the most campsites of any state park in Pennsylvania. We have three campgrounds. We also have a lot of handicapped accessible facilities for all visitors,” Bickel added.

“We’re excited. We just built a new bicycle trail here last year. This is a very scenic ride where you’ll see a variety of birds,” he said.

It’s one of the most popular tourist attractions in all of Pennsylvania, and it’s just a One Tank Trip