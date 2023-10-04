(WJW) — One Tank Trip shows you where you and the whole family can ride a train and pick pumpkins on the Pumpkin Train at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation in Findlay.

Load your favorite pumpkin that you pick onto the train’s flatcar and you and take one more trip around the track to return to the station.

Make sure to enjoy the other games, decorations, and family friendly activities throughout the museum during your visit.

The event runs now through October 22 on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children under 12.

​There’s an additional charge for pumpkins but purchasing a pumpkin is not required.