HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — One Tank Trips has headed to Pfarr Farms Scottish Highlands where you can visit with cows originally from Scotland up close and personal.

When you visit most farms you stay outside the fence but at Pfarr Farms you can meet some four-legged friends personally.

“When you come here you get to do something that I don’t think you can do anywhere else,” said Pfarr Farms owner Matt Pfarr. “You can get right in their with our Scottish Highlands.”

Pfarr says you can ride side by side with the herd of twelve beautiful animals.

WJW photo

“Scottish Highlands are big, hairy, long haired cattle that originated in Scotland that everybody is crazy about right now,” Pfarr said.

You can experience being close up with the cows by brushing them, giving them treats and just see what the Scottish Highlands are all about.

During your hour long visit on the farm, you can even give the cows a hug which makes for great pictures Pfarr said.