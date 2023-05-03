COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – We’re turning back the clock to the 19th century to visit villagers and artisans of the past.
The Ohio Village is a one-tank trip. David Moss headed south to Columbus. Watch in the video above.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – We’re turning back the clock to the 19th century to visit villagers and artisans of the past.
The Ohio Village is a one-tank trip. David Moss headed south to Columbus. Watch in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now